Colorado State fans cause unusual snowball-related penalty on their team

It was snow picnic out there for Colorado State on Saturday night.

Colorado State was on the wrong side of the strangest penalty of the college football season during their game against Air Force. The contest was played in extremely snowy conditions in Fort Collins. As a result, many Colorado State fans began picking up snow, making their own homemade snowballs, and pelting them towards the Air Force bench.

The fans were warned multiple times by officials to knock it off but continued to do so in the second half. At the start of the third quarter, the referees assessed a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Colorado State due to the collective Buddy The Elf impression by the Rams fans. One particularly surreal moment came when the lead official pleaded, “Will the audience please refrain from throwing snowballs?”

Check it out.

We got an unsportsmanlike on Colorado State for the crowd throwing snowballs. pic.twitter.com/IwA6rPK3pU — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) October 29, 2023

We have heard of football teams encouraging their fans to serve as the 12th man out there during games. But that was definitely not what Jay Norvell and the rest of the Colorado State team had in mind.

The game was tied 13-13 at the time, but Colorado State totally collapsed from there. They gave up a touchdown on that ensuing drive by Air Force and went on to lose by a 30-13 final score. The fans might as well have been throwing their snowballs directly at Norvell’s groin.

Of course, this is far from the first time that football fans have gotten a bit too disrespectful with snowballs during games. But it usually happens in NFL games in December rather than in college games in October.