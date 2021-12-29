Dana Holgorsen shares great picture after Houston’s bowl win

Dana Holgorsen shared a great photo on Twitter Tuesday night after his Houston Cougars’ big bowl win.

Holgorsen’s Cougars beat Auburn 17-13 in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl in Alabama. They scored a touchdown with 3:27 left to take the lead and hung on for the victory over their SEC opponents.

As part of the win, Houston was awarded the Birmingham Bowl trophy, which is a miniature version of the Vulcan statue — the symbol of Birmingham.

In his photo, Holgorsen was sitting by his pool, with his feet up and the trophy in the seat next to him.

That is perfect.

Houston completed a 12-2 season — their best under Holgorsen. Between the bowl win and great season, Holgorsen earned the right to put his feet up.

Photo: Sep 25, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Dana Holgorsen looks on from the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Navy Midshipmen at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports