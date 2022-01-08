Deion Sanders sends message after landing another top recruit

Deion Sanders sent a clear message to the rest of the college football world after bringing another top recruit to Jackson State.

Kevin Coleman Jr., a four-star recruit considered one of the top ten wide receivers in the 2022 class, announced during Saturday’s All-American Game that he was committing to play for Sanders at Jackson State. Coleman Jr. also had interest from blue-blood programs such as Florida State, Miami, Oregon, and USC.

Kevin Coleman, the number 4 WR in the nation, is going to Jackson State to play for @DeionSanders! #BleedTheeBlue | @AABonNBC pic.twitter.com/hgPGRNJrHE — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) January 8, 2022

Coleman Jr. marks another coup for Sanders and Jackson State, who continue to recruit well above their perceived weight. Sanders celebrated the wide receiver’s decision on Twitter, and sent a clear message to those who had questioned the program he is building.

I tried to warn y’all ! @GoJSUTigersFB — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) January 8, 2022

This comes on the heels of Sanders landing the top-rated recruit in the country. There is every indication that Coach Prime will keep trying for top recruits, and he’ll probably keep landing some of them. The attraction goes beyond his fame and reputation, too: it looks like the guy can really coach and win the respect of his players.