Viral video shows Deion Sanders’ tough leadership style with Jackson State

If there were any doubts about Deion Sanders’ ability to lead his program, those can probably be put to rest.

Video went viral this week of Sanders’ tough style of leadership at Jackson State. The video, posted by Sanders’ son Deion Sanders Jr., showed Sanders yelling at his players in the locker room to get off their phones. Sanders said that anybody caught on their phone would not be playing that week.

“He looked dead at me then start yelling about phones,” Sanders Jr’s caption read. “I got so scared I put MY phone down. This is before we played in Memphis (second game of the season).”

In his second season as head coach, Sanders led Jackson State to an 11-2 record and a division title. Sanders Jr., a 28-year-old who played college football at SMU, is not affiliated with the team and was likely just visiting. However, Sanders’ younger son Shedeur is the starting quarterback for Jackson State.

Sanders is definitely doing something right with the Tigers, especially since he pulled off a major recruiting coup just a few weeks ago. While Sanders’ methods can be a bit unconventional at times, he is definitely not afraid to give his players the discipline that they need to win.

Photo: Jackson State University coach Deion Sanders heads into the locker room after pregame warmups with the Tigers before JSU s nonconference battle against longtime rival Southern University at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Miss., Saturday, April 3, 2021. Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger via Imagn Content Services, LLC