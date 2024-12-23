Deion Sanders reacts to Michael Vick’s new coaching job

Michael Vick was formally introduced as the new head coach at Norfolk State on Monday, and he has one big name rooting for him.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders sent Vick a congratulatory message on X Monday following Vick’s introduction. Sanders said Vick “forever changed” the quarterback position as a player, and would have a “tremendous impact” as a leader of men in coaching. He urged followers to “support, encourage, assist & show consistent Love” to Vick as he begins his coaching career.

Let’s go baby! We’ve got to support, encourage, assist & show consistent Love to Coach Vick! He’s forever changed to QB position in @cfb @NFL & he will have tremendous impact on Coaching & Leading men to their true destinations. Love ya my brother. @MichaelVick pic.twitter.com/xZYN8ROftl — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) December 23, 2024

There is definitely some skepticism about Vick as a coach, both because of his lack of experience and his off-field history. However, Vick seems to be following Coach Prime’s blueprint to a certain extent. Like Vick, Sanders was best known for his playing career and media work, and got his first coaching job at an HBCU in Jackson State. Sanders was successful there and parlayed that into the Colorado job, and has continued to win at that stop.

Vick got looks from two different schools as he looked to start his coaching career, so people clearly saw something in him. An endorsement from Sanders cannot hurt either.