Deion Sanders to miss Pac-12 media day due to health issue

Colorado coach Deion Sanders will be absent from Friday’s Pac-12 media day due to more medical procedures, he announced Wednesday.

Sanders shared a video on his Instagram in which he explained that he will be undergoing two procedures on Thursday. He said the procedures would remove blood clots from his right thigh, as well as straightening two toes on his left foot.

While Sanders will not be at media day, he pledged that he would be able to lead Colorado onto the field for the Sept. 2 season opener at TCU.

Sanders has been troubled by foot and leg issues for years. Last month, he had to undergo an emergency surgery due to a blood clot issue. That is part of what is behind Thursday’s follow-up procedures.

While Sanders’ health is certainly the most important thing, it is a shame he will be absent from media day. He would have been the star attraction there, and he probably would have had something to say about the various coaches that have been critical of him recently.