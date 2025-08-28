Deion Sanders says the ‘smell of weed’ at Colorado games has surprised him

Deion Sanders has been introduced to some new traditions since he was hired as the head football coach at Colorado, and one of them produces an odor that he says is hard to miss.

During a recent segment on CBS News Colorado, Sanders was asked by reporter Romi Bean if there is anything that has surprised him about Folsom Field during his two seasons with the Buffaloes. The Hall of Fame defensive back said he didn’t expect there to be such a strong stench of marijuana during games.

More specifically, Sanders said he can always smell weed in the second quarter.

“The smell of weed in the second quarter surprised the heck out of me. Every game I’m like, dang,” Sanders said. “It seems like it’s like a light-up quarter, you know what I’m saying? So is this the quarter that y’all chose? I’m serious, it’s a TV timeout and it never fails and I’m like, ‘Wow, what’s going on?’ I’ve never been high a day in my life, so that’s kind of new to me.”

Sooo the student section in Boulder has their own unique tradition 😂🌲 pic.twitter.com/jAKjg1OvHQ — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) August 28, 2025

Recreational marijuana use is legal in Colorado for people who are 21 or older, but public consumption is not. Fans technically are not supposed to smoke at Folsom Field, but it does not sound like that is enforced.

Sanders has brought an unprecedented level of hype to Colorado, and the school has even had to warn fans about their behavior at times. Based on what Sanders said, it’s probably safe to assume everyone is a bit more relaxed in the second quarter.