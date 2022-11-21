Report: Deion Sanders has had talks with 2 schools

Deion Sanders appears to have the opportunity to jump to a larger program if he wants it, according to a report.

Sanders has been in contact with Colorado and South Florida, according to Carl Reed of 247Sports. Though neither of the programs boast top-tier status, both would be a step up from Jackson State, and Colorado could at least offer Sanders the level of Power 5 resources he would be looking for in a school.

Notably, Sanders apparently has not had any discussions with Auburn regarding its head coach opening. Their focus may be elsewhere at this point.

Sanders has Jackson State at 11-0 and has proven his credentials at that level. He has said he is in no hurry to leave, but is also willing to listen to interested parties. For now, it appears he is doing just that, but he can be picky about which opportunities he might want to take.