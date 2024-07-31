DeShaun Foster makes fun of his awkward Media Day introduction

UCLA coach DeShaun Foster has a sense of humor about his awkward Big Ten Media Day introduction.

Foster went viral for his cringeworthy opening speech to journalists on July 24, when he seemed to freeze up during his initial statement. In an apparent attempt at a joke, Foster awkwardly said that UCLA is “in L.A.” and mostly fumbled through the statement.

Fortunately, Foster seems to have a sense of humor about the whole thing. At the opening of UCLA’s fall camp Wednesday, Foster wore a shirt that was clearly inspired by his tongue-tied moment.

DeShaun Foster rocking the “We’re in L.A.” shirt at the first practice of fall camp. pic.twitter.com/JmsKFeZfIJ — Bruin Report Online (@BruinReport) July 31, 2024

Foster cannot do anything about the viral moment. He might as well embrace it, and that seems to be what he is doing. Sure, one would like to see a bit more charisma from a head football coach at a school as prominent as UCLA, but how he handles his players and grows into the job will be much more important.

Foster was a relatively late hire for UCLA to replace Chip Kelly, who left to become Ohio State’s offensive coordinator. At the time of the hire, players seemed to love him, so he can at least lean on that.