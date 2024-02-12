UCLA players went nuts over DeShaun Foster hire

UCLA hired DeShaun Foster as their new head coach on Monday, and judging by the reaction of the players, the move is a popular one.

Foster had previously served as the team’s running backs coach, but left for the same position with the Las Vegas Raiders last week. Things changed when Chip Kelly left, however, and Foster was brought back to the Bruins as the head coach. UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond made the surprise announcement to the team, and the room went nuts.

The current roster is familiar with Foster, and is clearly on board with the hire. The new coach was mobbed by the team, which genuinely did not seem to be expecting the reveal.

Foster’s jump to the NFL coaching ranks lasted less than two weeks. The chance to take over at his school was clearly too good an opportunity for him to pass up.