Desmond Howard predicts who will be next Nebraska head coach

Nebraska is searching for a new head coach after Scott Frost was fired early in the year, and Desmond Howard thinks he knows who is going to get the job.

Howard spoke about Nebraska’s coaching search during ESPN’s “College GameDay” on Saturday. Deion Sanders is one big name that has been linked to the Cornhuskers, but he recently told Jackson State he is not interested in the job. Howard thinks the best bet is Matt Rhule.

“I was on the desk and … there were rumors that it was going to be Deion Sanders,” Howard said, via Nick Kosko of 247 Sports. “Well, Deion, Coach Prime, had to address it with his team that he has not had any conversations with Nebraska. So it’s not going to be Deion. The next coach (will be) Matt Rhule.”

Rhule, who was fired by the Carolina Panthers earlier this season, is expected to draw interest from multiple programs. While his tenure in Carolina did not go well, his resume at the collegiate level is outstanding. The 47-year-old coached Temple from 2013-2016 and then Baylor for three seasons after that. Rhule helped turn Baylor around after the Art Briles scandal and went 11-3 in his final season there before taking the Panthers job.

Another ESPN analyst recently shared some information about Rhule that made it sound like the coach would not be interested in Nebraska. He should have plenty of options if he would rather look elsewhere.