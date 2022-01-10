Did Dolphins fire Brian Flores with Jim Harbaugh in mind?

The Miami Dolphins made the most shocking move of Black Monday when they fired head coach Brian Flores. Many assume they must have made the decision with a replacement in mind. Could that replacement be Jim Harbaugh?

Harbaugh is rumored to be entertaining the idea of leaving Michigan to return to the NFL. Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, a Michigan alumnus, is a big Harbaugh fan. Some within NFL circles believe Ross and the Dolphins must already have Flores’ replacement lined up, and Harbaugh makes the most sense.

Text from a former NFL GM: "Only way firing Flores makes sense is if [Miami] already have a new HC lined up. I bet it is Harbaugh." — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) January 10, 2022

According to one report, the Flores firing had nothing to do with Harbaugh potentially being open to an NFL return. ESPN’s Jeff Darlington said Flores would have been out in Miami regardless due to his deteriorating relationship with general manager Chris Grier and others.

The decision to fire Flores can be summed up with one word: Relationships. His relationship with Grier and Tua had deteriorated to a pretty bad place. Along with constant staff changes, owner Steve Ross no longer saw Flores as a healthy fit in Miami. https://t.co/9oRmk66hm9 — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) January 10, 2022

Some are also skeptical that Ross would want to pull Harbaugh away from his alma mater. Ross is one of Michigan’s biggest boosters. The football program appeared to finally turn the corner under Harbaugh this season by defeating Ohio State, winning the Big Ten and reaching the College Football Playoff.

Harbaugh may be simply angling for a bigger contract from Michigan, but there have been reports that the Dolphins and at least one other team are interested in him.

Flores posted back-to-back winning seasons in Miami. The Dolphins finished 9-8 this year despite starting out the season 1-7. He should have no problem finding another head coaching job in the NFL.

Photo: Nov 16, 2019; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh reacts during the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports