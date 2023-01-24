Ed Reed claims he turned down interest from 2 other HBCUs

Bethune-Cookman decided not to hire Ed Reed as head football coach last week after Reed made some negative comments about the university, and the Hall of Fame defensive back seems extremely unhappy with the way things turned out.

Reed and his representative discussed the Bethune-Cookman situation during a Monday appearance on “Roland Martin Unfiltered.” Martin asked if other HBCUs have reached out about head coach jobs, and an emotional Reed responded that he turned down the Jackson State job for Bethune-Cookman.

“I turned down the Jackson State job to be here, Roland,” Reed said. “Prime called me. Deion Sanders called me himself, man.”

Reed’s rep then calmly explained that the Baltimore Ravens legend did receive other offers, at which point Reed interrupted and mentioned Grambling State. You can see the video below:

VIDEO: Ed Reed says that he turned Jackson State Head Coaching job to be the Head Coach at Bethune-Cookman. Also mentions the Grambling opening last year. (:@rolandsmartin) pic.twitter.com/acxZfcoe34 — Jeff Lightsy Jr. (@jlightsy7) January 24, 2023

Reed landed the head coach job at Bethune-Cookman in December. He then came under fire in recent weeks when a video went viral of him complaining about issues at the school. The situation resulted in Bethune-Cookman officials not approving Reed’s contract.

The current hiring cycle in college football has ended, so Reed will likely have to wait until next year if he wants to find a head coach job. It remains to be seen if the situation with Bethune-Cookman will impact the way he is viewed as a candidate.