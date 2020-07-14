Ex-Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville wins Alabama Senate Republican nomination

Tommy Tuberville is trying to transition to a career in politics, and his path is off to a good start.

Tuberville won the Republican nomination in Alabama’s Senate race, beating out former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Tuberville will now face Democratic U.S. Senator Doug Jones in the November election.

This is quite a development for Tuberville, who moved from Florida to Alabama in 2018 with the intent of running for the seat.

The 65-year-old coached college football from 1995-2016, amassing a 159–99 record over four stops (Ole Miss, Auburn, Texas Tech, Cincinnati). His most notable season came when his Auburn squad went 13-0 in 2004. He went 7-3 in his career in the Iron Bowl, but he got his clock cleaned by “Lou” Saban in his final year at Auburn.