Florida State makes embarrassing error in letter to recruit

Florida State may need to hire an editor or two to help out with the school’s football recruiting process.

On Wednesday, an unknown recruit’s father apparently shared an image of four-star pass rusher Lamont Green Jr.’s offer letter from Florida State in a now-deleted tweet.

The only problem was that the school misspelled the first word on the letter.

At the top of the letter, the word “official” was spelled as “offcial” and missing the first “i.”

Take a look.

Florida State bravely sends out Offcial Offers because there’s no I in team. 🙏 (📸 – a ‘croots’ dad in a now deleted tweet) pic.twitter.com/M6Jrt7csP2 — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) August 18, 2022

While the misspelling may have been less noticeable in smaller font, the fact that “Official Offer” was typed out in large font made the mistake much harder to miss.

Luckily for the Seminoles, they still have Green’s commitment. Green, a rising senior at Gulliver Prep in Pinecrest, Fla., is the 250th-ranked player in the 2023 class according to 247 Sports’ composite rankings. He originally committed to Florida State in February 2021, and also had offers from Coastal Carolina, FIU, Florida Atlantic and Louisville.

Florida State currently has 247 Sports’ 21st-ranked 2023 recruiting class.