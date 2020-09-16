California governor Gavin Newsom weighs in on possible Pac-12 restart

The Big Ten’s decision to resume play in October leaves the Pac-12 as the only major conference without a plan to play games this fall.

Earlier Wednesday after the Big Ten decision became official, Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott released a statement that said, in part, resuming the season was impossible due to state regulations in place in California and Oregon.

Statement from #Pac12 commissioner Larry Scott in aftermath of Big Ten decision. Highlights that the conf faces challenges unlike the other P5s … pic.twitter.com/0GZ1nyzOMb — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) September 16, 2020

Later in the day, California Gov. Gavin Newsom seemingly disputed Scott’s statement, saying that there was nothing at the state level to stop the Pac-12 from returning to action.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom asked about Pac-12’s push to play. Seems a bit skewed perspective as state’s guidelines limit teams to practicing in cohorts of 12 or less. Can’t have traditional football practice like that. But he says he’ll work with Pac-12, which is encouraging. pic.twitter.com/QqR1pbH2Pk — Ryan Young (@RyanYoungRivals) September 16, 2020

Local guidelines apply here too, but it’s clear that pressure is ramping up on the Pac-12 to figure something out. That’s especially true when you consider how overwhelming the Big Ten vote was. Scott is making it clear, for now, that nothing is changing.