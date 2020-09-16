 Skip to main content
Wednesday, September 16, 2020

California governor Gavin Newsom weighs in on possible Pac-12 restart

September 16, 2020
by Grey Papke

Gavin Newsom

The Big Ten’s decision to resume play in October leaves the Pac-12 as the only major conference without a plan to play games this fall.

Earlier Wednesday after the Big Ten decision became official, Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott released a statement that said, in part, resuming the season was impossible due to state regulations in place in California and Oregon.

Later in the day, California Gov. Gavin Newsom seemingly disputed Scott’s statement, saying that there was nothing at the state level to stop the Pac-12 from returning to action.

Local guidelines apply here too, but it’s clear that pressure is ramping up on the Pac-12 to figure something out. That’s especially true when you consider how overwhelming the Big Ten vote was. Scott is making it clear, for now, that nothing is changing.

