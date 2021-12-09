Georgia fans adopt unique Ohio State tradition ahead of Michigan game

Georgia will spend the next several weeks preparing to face Michigan in the College Football Playoff, and Bulldogs fans are already making some serious changes around campus ahead of the big game.

The UGA Spike Squad, a Georgia student fan group, has adopted a long-standing Ohio State tradition ahead of the Bulldogs’ game against Michigan. Like Ohio State students do before facing their biggest rival, the Georgia fans have been going around campus crossing out the letter “M” with red X’s. You can see a few of the many examples below:

Ohio State fans started the tradition years ago. Even some local high schools and elementary schools cross out M’s each year before the Buckeyes take on Michigan.

The Georgia Spike Squad told The Columbus Dispatch that they reached out to “The Block O,” Ohio State’s student section fan group, to run the idea by them.

“We reached out to The Block O (the OSU student section) to see if we could do this without stepping on any toes because we understand this is a big tradition,” the Spike Squad said.

It’s no surprise Ohio State fans were fine with it. Most of them will be huge Georgia fans through New Year’s Eve, as they would love to see Michigan go down — especially after the comment Jim Harbaugh made about their coach. Their interests are very much aligned, so their traditions might as well be, too.