Police release concerning details regarding latest Georgia speeding charges

Yet another Georgia Bulldogs player is in trouble with the law for a driving offense, and concerning details have emerged about the latest incident.

Georgia offensive lineman Bo Hughley was cited for reckless driving and failure to maintain lane on Tuesday. According to a police report obtained by Chip Towers of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Hughley’s vehicle struck a curb, sheared off a street sign, and tore through grass before coming to a rest in the street after Hughley failed to negotiate a turn. The vehicle was disabled because the right-front tire had been torn off and was later found in a nearby ditch. The posted speed limit in the area was 25 m.p.h.

Hughley and his passenger, five-star defensive back recruit Ellis Robinson IV, both tried to claim that they were traveling the speed limit when going around the curb, but police did not believe their account due to the damage done to the vehicle and the surroundings.

The legal issues of Georgia players have been a running theme for well over a year at this point. In January 2023, a Georgia player and a staffer were killed in a drunk driving crash that also led to legal trouble for then-Bulldogs star Jalen Carter. According to the Journal-Constitution report, it is one of 24 known incidents since January 2023 in which a Georgia player was apprehended for speeding, reckless driving, or driving under the influence.

Even before Hughley’s accident, three Georgia players had court dates this week alone for driving infractions. Even assistant coaches have been caught up in the issue. Clearly, the problems within the program are not going away, as players simply do not seem to be getting the message about avoiding this sort of behavior.