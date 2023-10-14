Georgia TE Brock Bowers suffers concerning ankle injury

The Georgia Bulldogs suffered a significant injury scare on Saturday when tight end Brock Bowers suffered an ankle injury in the first half against Vanderbilt.

Bowers came up limping after a second quarter play and struggled to leave the field under his own power. He fell to a knee at one point and punched the ground in frustration, seeming to signify a painful injury.

The Georgia training staff is taking a look at Brock Bowers. pic.twitter.com/8UlzP62Vkx — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) October 14, 2023

At halftime, Georgia coach Kirby Smart characterized Bowers’ injury as an ankle sprain and that the tight end would be taken for x-rays.

"He's got a little bit of an ankle sprain on the bottom part of his foot, but he thinks he'll be fine. We're gonna go X-ray it and check it out." Kirby Smart provides an update on Brock Bowers. pic.twitter.com/Qd4mhY6VpK — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) October 14, 2023

Bowers is the biggest part of Georgia’s offense, and the team would miss him badly if he has to miss time. The junior entered Saturday’s game with 545 yards and four touchdowns in six games, and he plays a big role opening up the field for everyone else as well.