Georgia QB JT Daniels enters transfer portal

JT Daniels may be hoping that a third school’s the charm.

Daniels has entered the transfer portal and is looking for a new school. If he ends up transferring, this would be Daniels’ third school.

The former 5-star recruit began his college career at USC. He started as a freshman and passed for 2,672 yards, 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions for the Trojans. Then he hurt his knee at the start of the 2019 season and was replaced by Kedon Slovis, who too has since left USC.

Daniels transferred to Georgia, where he got a delayed start to the 2020 season due to his injury recovery. He mostly was beat out for the job by Stetson Bennett, who helped lead the Bulldogs to the national championship.

Daniels has only played in 21 games during his college career. He has passed for 32 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in his career and still has a year of eligibility left.

Photo: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports