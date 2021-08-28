Hawaii honors late Colt Brennan with helmet decal

Former Hawaii quarterback Colt Brennan will get a cool tribute from the school following his death earlier this year.

Hawaii showed off the decal, which depicts Brennan’s number 15 along with an outline of the state. The Rainbow Warriors will wear the decals for the entire season.

Brennan played for Hawaii between 2005 and 2007 and holds virtually every passing record at the school. While with the Rainbow Warriors, he tallied 14,193 yards, 131 touchdowns, and 42 interceptions, and was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2007. The 131 touchdown passes rank fourth all time in NCAA Division I FBS history.

Brennan died in May at the age of 37, having struggled with substance abuse in recent years.