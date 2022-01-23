Hawaii names legend Timmy Chang their new head coach

Hawaii’s reunion with June Jones as head coach was not to be, so they’ve turned to another player from the same era.

The Rainbows announced on Saturday that they have named Timmy Chang their new head coach.

Chang was a legendary quarterback for Hawaii from 2000-2004. He passed for 17,072 yards, 117 touchdowns and 80 interceptions during his record-setting career.

Chang is currently a wide receivers coach at Colorado State and is being promoted all the way to head coach. His statement on the subject showed just how pumped he is for the opportunity:

This is such a likable hire for #Hawaii. Timmy Chang statement: "This is beyond indescribable. I get to do it here in Hawai’i, where I am from. I am so proud to represent MY school and state. I’m honored to lead the BRADDAHHOOD.” https://t.co/dklBVjThSu — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) January 23, 2022

Chang, 40, has been involved in coaching since 2012. But he’s never previously served as a coordinator, so stepping all the way up to head coach is a big jump. Hawaii is hoping he will be up to the task. They’ve also turned around the public sentiment following their publicized conflict with June Jones.

Photo: Aug 02, 2006; Bethlehem, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Timmy Chang (9) during training camp at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, PA. Mandatory Credit: Howard Smith-USA TODAY Sports