Heisman Trust open to giving Reggie Bush his trophy back

Reggie Bush wants his Heisman Trophy back, and it will be up to the NCAA whether he gets it or not.

The NCAA has officially begun permitting student-athletes to profit off of their names, images and likenesses in the wake of a unanimous Supreme Court ruling on Monday. Following the ruling, the sports world rallied around Bush and called for the NCAA give him his 2005 Heisman Trophy back. Bush issued a statement on Thursday saying he and his representatives have reached out to the Heisman Trust and NCAA multiple times in recent months seeking to have his records and trophy reinstated.

On Friday, the Heisman Trust responded. The organization said it supports the recent ruling regarding name, image and likeness. However, the Heisman Trophy ballot used by voters has a rule governing eligibility for the award that states that the recipient “must be in compliance with the bylaws defining an NCAA student athlete.” Since Bush’s and USC’s 2005 records remain vacated by the NCAA, he remains ineligible for the Heisman.

“Bush’s 2005 season records remain vacated by the NCAA and, as a result, under the rule set forth by the Heisman Trust and stated on the Heisman Ballot, he is not eligible to be awarded the 2005 Heisman Memorial Trophy,” the statement read. “Should the NCAA reinstate Bush’s 2005 status, the Heisman Trust looks forward to welcoming him back to the Heisman family.”

The last portion is the important part. Should the NCAA reinstate Bush’s accomplishments, he’ll get his 2005 Heisman Trophy back.

Bush won the Heisman trophy in 2005 following a season in which he amassed 2,611 all-purpose yards and scored 18 touchdowns. It was taken away in 2010.

Bush was basically shunned by the NCAA when it was determined that he received impermissible benefits while at USC. He also had a 10-year dissociation ban from USC that ended last year, and he has since been welcomed back to the program.