Houston reportedly set to hire new head coach

The Houston Cougars have reportedly decided on their next head football coach.

The Cougars are closing in on hiring Tulane coach Willie Fritz, according to Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle. No deal has been finalized yet, but Houston believes an agreement could be made by the end of the weekend.

Fritz is not necessarily well-known nationally, but has a proven track record of winning. The 63-year-old has gone 54-46 at Tulane, a job he has held since 2016. He also has a 33-3 record over the last two seasons, including a memorable Cotton Bowl win over USC last year. He also has ties to Texas, having coached at Sam Houston State and Blinn College, a notable junior college in the state.

Fritz is being hired to replace Dana Holgorsen, who was fired after 4-8 season in Houston’s first year in the Big 12.