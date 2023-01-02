Tulane upsets USC on overturned touchdown call

Tulane upset USC 46-45 in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on Monday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas thanks to an overturned call on replay.

Tulane had a 3rd-and-goal at the USC 6 with 12 seconds left. Green Wave quarterback Michael Pratt found Alex Bauman in the end zone for what looked like a touchdown, but it was ruled incomplete.

However, the officials reviewed the play and called it a touchdown.

Tulane takes down USC in the Cotton Bowl in a thriller 😱 The game-winning touchdown pass from Michael Pratt to Alex Bauman was originally ruled incomplete before being overturned after review.pic.twitter.com/7ywXHdcTXy — 247Sports (@247Sports) January 2, 2023

That touchdown tied the game at 45, and the extra point gave Tulane the lead and effectively the win.

Tulane also converted on a 4th-and-10 on their final possession. Running back Tyjae Spears had a big game with 17 carries for 205 yards and 4 touchdowns. He effectively kept pace with USC’s passing game, which got 5 touchdown passes from Caleb Williams.

The Green Wave pulled off the upset to finish the season at 12-2, while USC dropped to 11-3.