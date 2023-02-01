Jaden Rashada commits to new school after Florida deal falls through

Quarterback recruit Jaden Rashada has landed with a new school after his NIL deal with Florida collapsed last month.

Rashada announced Wednesday that he has committed to play at Arizona State, which he called his “childhood dream school.”

Rashada, a five-star quarterback from California, had originally committed to Florida with the promise of an NIL deal worth $13 million. That agreement fell through, prompting Rashada to seek and receive his release from his National Letter of Intent.

Due to the late release from his agreement with Florida, Rashada did not have a ton of time to find a new landing spot prior to signing day. In addition to Arizona State, he took a visit with one College Football Playoff team, but ultimately chose to land with the Sun Devils.