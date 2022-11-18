 Skip to main content
Jalin Hyatt issues subtle warning ahead of South Carolina game

November 18, 2022
by Larry Brown
Jalin Hyatt catches the ball

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) with a catch during the NCAA college football game against Missouri on Saturday, November 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tenn. Photo Credit: Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jalin Hyatt issued a subtle warning to South Carolina ahead of Tennessee’s game against the Gamecocks on Saturday.

Hyatt played at Dutch Fork High School, which is just outside of Columbia, where the University of South Carolina is located. Despite having Hyatt in their backyard, so to speak, South Carolina did not offer the receiver a scholarship. Instead, the four-star recruit chose Tennessee. He is having a breakout season this year.

Hyatt has 58 catches for 1,116 yards and 15 touchdowns this season. The junior receiver joined “The Rich Eisen Show” for an interview on Wednesday.

Eisen asked whether Hyatt would have extra motivation for the game against the Gamecocks.

“I’m going to treat this like a regular game,” Hyatt said. “Just go out there and do what I have to do, but it’s going to be a little more in the tank.”

Hyatt added that his teammates know it’s a big game for him.

Hyatt has been on fire lately. He’s had four 100-yard games in his last five contests, including 10 touchdowns during that span. His biggest game of the season came in the team’s biggest win. He had 6 catches for 207 yards and 5 touchdowns against Alabama.

Current South Carolina coach Shane Beamer wanted to remind everyone that he didn’t have a role in the program missing out on Hyatt.

Will that lead Hyatt to have any mercy on South Carolina? We doubt it.

Jalin Hyatt
