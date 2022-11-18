Jalin Hyatt issues subtle warning ahead of South Carolina game

Jalin Hyatt issued a subtle warning to South Carolina ahead of Tennessee’s game against the Gamecocks on Saturday.

Hyatt played at Dutch Fork High School, which is just outside of Columbia, where the University of South Carolina is located. Despite having Hyatt in their backyard, so to speak, South Carolina did not offer the receiver a scholarship. Instead, the four-star recruit chose Tennessee. He is having a breakout season this year.

Hyatt has 58 catches for 1,116 yards and 15 touchdowns this season. The junior receiver joined “The Rich Eisen Show” for an interview on Wednesday.

Eisen asked whether Hyatt would have extra motivation for the game against the Gamecocks.

“I’m going to treat this like a regular game,” Hyatt said. “Just go out there and do what I have to do, but it’s going to be a little more in the tank.”

Rich Eisen: “does the rest of the team know this (SC not offering Hyatt)? Jalin Hyatt: “yeah all of them know it” Rich Eisen: “oh boy” This could get ugly on Saturday night pic.twitter.com/IXjhM180Ik — zach ragan (@zachTNT) November 17, 2022

Hyatt added that his teammates know it’s a big game for him.

Hyatt has been on fire lately. He’s had four 100-yard games in his last five contests, including 10 touchdowns during that span. His biggest game of the season came in the team’s biggest win. He had 6 catches for 207 yards and 5 touchdowns against Alabama.

Current South Carolina coach Shane Beamer wanted to remind everyone that he didn’t have a role in the program missing out on Hyatt.

Shane Beamer making it clear he was not responsible for South Carolina missing out on Jalin Hyatt: “I was coaching at the University of Oklahoma when he graduated and chose to go to Tennessee” 😂 pic.twitter.com/fl5YA1DDkf — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) November 15, 2022

Will that lead Hyatt to have any mercy on South Carolina? We doubt it.