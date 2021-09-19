James Skalski seals win for Clemson with stop on 4th-and-goal

James Skalski sealed a win for Clemson on Saturday against Georgia Tech with a big defensive stop on 4th-and-goal.

The Yellow Jackets were down 14-6 and had a 4th-and-goal from the two with 19 seconds left. They tried to run a shovel pass, but Skalski sniffed it out and made the game-saving stop.

That was a nice read and tackle by Skalski, who is a team captain. Of course, being in his sixth year at Clemson, he’s probably seen that play from Georgia Tech at times over the years.

Clemson got the victory, but they have to have some concerns. They lost 10-3 in their opener against Georgia. And they only scored 14 points in the win over Georgia Tech. Their offense needs a lot of work.