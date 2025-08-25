Jaxson Dart’s brother Diesel drawing attention for his highlight video

Jaxson Dart was impressive during his first preseason with the New York Giants, and the quarterback’s younger brother has been drawing a lot of attention this summer as well.

Dart’s younger brother, Diesel Dart, plays defensive back and wide receiver at Corner Canyon High School in Draper, Utah, which is where Jaxson also attended school. The younger Dart is a 3-star safety prospect for the Class of 2027, according to Rivals.

Diesel, a 6-foot-2, 175-pound prospect, is coming off a strong sophomore season. A highlight video that showcased his ball-hawking skills circulated widely over the weekend:

TRENDING: #Giants rookie first-round quarterback Jaxson Dart’s young brother high school star Diesel Dart has gone viral.



👀👀👀



The next great from the Dart family.

pic.twitter.com/gGHOL6ZASU — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) August 24, 2025

Diesel currently has offers from BYU, UNLV, Arizona, San Diego State, Auburn and Ole Miss, which is of course where Jaxson was a star quarterback. There is plenty of time for Diesel to generate more offers before he graduates high school.

Jaxson finished 32/47 for 372 yards, 3 passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown in the Giants’ three preseason games. He is reportedly in contention for an important role on the team heading into Week 1.

The Dart family certainly has some athletic genes.