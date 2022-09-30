Jim Harbaugh issues warning about Iowa game

Jim Harbaugh is not messing around ahead of Saturday’s game at Iowa.

Harbaugh knows just how dangerous the Hawkeyes can be at home. He brought an undefeated team to Kinnick Stadium in 2016 and lost 14-13 to the Hawkeyes. This year, the Wolverines are 4-0, and Harbaugh wants his team to be on high alert ahead of the game.

While speaking with the media on Thursday, Harbaugh issued a warning about playing at Iowa.

“As they say, (where) top-five teams go to die,” Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh’s Wolverines were ranked No. 2 in the country when they traveled to Iowa in 2016 and lost. This season they are ranked No. 4. Michigan won its three non-conference games easily but had a close Big Ten win over Maryland last week.

Michigan has gone 2-1 against Iowa since Harbaugh took over. They lost at Iowa in 2016 but beat them at home 10-3 in 2019. The Wolverines slammed the Hawkeyes 42-3 in the Big Ten Championship Game last season.

Harbaugh lauds Iowa for playing fundamentally-sound football. Iowa has only allowed 23 points in four games this season, but their offense has been weak and is averaging just 17 points per game this season.