Jim Harbaugh professes his love for mowing lawns

Jim Harbaugh fits the definition of an “old school” coach, so it’s no surprise that one of his loves in life is an old school pastime.

Harbaugh conducted an interview with SI’s Pat Forde that was published on Monday. In the interview, Harbaugh was promoting Wolverine boots and SkillsUSA, which promotes trade and technical schools.

The Michigan head football coach was raising awareness for trade schools and was asked what he would have been if not for football.

“A lawnsman!” Harbaugh responds. “That’s what I do. Mowing the lawn is one of the great feelings I have in life.”

Harbaugh has long shared how much he enjoys mowing his lawn. He shared why.

“It accomplishes three things,” Harbaugh says. “I’m clearing my mind or thinking of new plays; I feel good about what I accomplish; and I either make money or I save money.”

Not only did Harbaugh share why he enjoys mowing his lawn so much, but he also lamented how most homes are cared for by crews with trucks rather than kids out there looking to make a few extra bucks like he used to.

Harbaugh is not alone in getting great enjoyment from mowing his lawn. Many other people get the same feeling of accomplishment and relaxation from riding/pushing the mower or gardening. The difference is most of those people aren’t also making nearly $10 million a year.

Wolverine boots and SkillsUSA really couldn’t have picked a more fitting pitch man than Harbaugh.