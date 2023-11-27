Jim Harbaugh has surprising take on Michigan-Ohio State rivalry

Could the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry ever be overhyped? Jim Harbaugh thinks it is, at least in one aspect.

The Michigan coach said Monday that he thinks storylines about the bitterness and hatred between the Buckeyes and Wolverines are largely manufactured by outside sources. While acknowledging the competitive nature of the rivalry, Harbaugh said the hatred is overblown, and it contributes to a level of pressure that is “not healthy” for the players.

“I’m not going to go as far as to say contrived, but it is hyped up to no ends,” Harbaugh said, via Tom VanHaaren of ESPN. “And these are student-athletes that are young kids, young adults, that are playing this game. And all we ask them to do is go out there and play the very best.

“I think that it’s very manufactured for the TV show that people want to watch and see.”

For both schools, winning the annual Michigan-Ohio State game is often viewed as a measure of success or failure for the entire season. Ryan Day is certainly aware of this given his recent struggles against the Wolverines. The hatred angle may be a bit overblown, though there seems to be little love lost between some players.

On the other hand, there has been some very real animosity between the two schools in recent years. Harbaugh may not want that to get out of hand, but the game is definitely played with a bit of an edge to it.