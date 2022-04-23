 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, April 22, 2022

Joe Burrow appears to be recruiting on behalf of LSU

April 22, 2022
by Grey Papke
Joe Burrow on the sideline

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks the sideline in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10.
Pittsburgh Steelers At Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow might be doing a little bit of recruiting work on the side for his beloved LSU Tigers.

On Friday, quarterback Dante Moore, one of the top-rated recruits in the 2023 class, shared a picture of himself posing with Burrow. The timing is no coincidence, as Saturday is LSU’s spring game, and Moore is taking an official visit to be there.

Odds are that Burrow put in a good word for LSU here. After all, the quarterback has proven he certainly knows how to recruit.

The good news for LSU is Burrow doesn’t seem to be holding onto any frustration he had about his former coach’s departure. He’s an asset to the program, and they’ll want to take advantage of all the help he will give them.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus