Joe Burrow appears to be recruiting on behalf of LSU

Joe Burrow might be doing a little bit of recruiting work on the side for his beloved LSU Tigers.

On Friday, quarterback Dante Moore, one of the top-rated recruits in the 2023 class, shared a picture of himself posing with Burrow. The timing is no coincidence, as Saturday is LSU’s spring game, and Moore is taking an official visit to be there.

Odds are that Burrow put in a good word for LSU here. After all, the quarterback has proven he certainly knows how to recruit.

The good news for LSU is Burrow doesn’t seem to be holding onto any frustration he had about his former coach’s departure. He’s an asset to the program, and they’ll want to take advantage of all the help he will give them.