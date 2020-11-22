JT Daniels expected to keep Georgia starting QB job after big game

Georgia appears to have found its new quarterback.

JT Daniels got his first start for the Bulldogs since transferring from USC. He had an impressive performance on Saturday, going 28/38 for 401 yards and four touchdowns in the team’s 31-24 win over Mississippi State.

Daniels utilized Jermaine Burton in a way no other QB on the team had. Burton caught eight passes for 197 yards and two touchdowns. That came after he entered the game with 10 catches for 130 yards and a touchdown on the season. George Pickens also had his biggest game of the season with 8 catches for 87 yards and a touchdown.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said after the win it was fair to assume Daniels would be the team’s starter moving forward.

In case you wondered (not sure why you would), JT Daniels starts against South Carolina. Kirby Smart: “I would say it’s fair to assume that based on the way he played tonight." https://t.co/AVRCVDm5lS — Marc Weiszer (@marcweiszer) November 22, 2020

That would put Daniels ahead of Stetson Bennett IV on the depth chart at quarterback. Carson Beck and D’Wan Mathis are somewhere after that at third and fourth-string.

SEC teams are playing conference-only opponents this year. Georgia has losses to two tough teams — Alabama and Florida. They have played well otherwise and are likely headed for a 7-2 finish.