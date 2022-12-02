Lane Kiffin has funny message for Tom Herman

Tom Herman has been hired as the new head coach at Florida Atlantic, and there is one particular area in which he should be able to outperform former Owls coach Lane Kiffin — hype videos. Kiffin is happy to have made that aspect of Herman’s new job easy.

Kiffin took to Twitter on Thursday with a funny message for Herman. The Ole Miss coach shared the infamous hype video he made when he was first hired at FAU in 2017. Kiffin joked that he “wanted to set the bar low” for Herman and also offered to lend Herman his house and boat.

Just wanted to set the bar low for you buddy!! You will crush it and I have a house and great boat for you @CoachTomHerman @FAUFootball https://t.co/hYgXG6qhfR — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) December 2, 2022

“Just wanted to set the bar low for you buddy!! You will crush it and I have a house and great boat for you,” Kiffin wrote.

The Kiffin video from 2017 was intended to get FAU fans pumped up about National Signing Day. It went viral for all the wrong reasons, though Kiffin tried to claim it was horrible on purpose.

Herman is familiar with the AAC, having gone 22-4 as the head coach at Houston in 2015 and 2016. He parlayed that into the Texas job, where he went 32-18 in four seasons. He spent 2021 as an offensive analyst with the Chicago Bears.

Herman’s first order of business should be recreating the Kiffin video. Fans would love that.