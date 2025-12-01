Larry Brown Sports

Fans all made the same joke about the first photos Lane Kiffin shared from LSU

Lane Kiffin holds his headset
Sep 18, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffen at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Lane Kiffin has announced his arrival at LSU, and many fans made the same joke after the coach shared some photos from his new place of work.

Kiffin was named the new head coach at LSU on Sunday. He said he wanted to remain at Ole Miss to coach the team in the College Football Playoff, but his former boss had no interest in that arrangement.

On Monday, Kiffin shared some photos on social media that he took while inside LSU’s football facility. He showcased some of the hardware the Tigers have accumulated over the years, including several national championships and Heisman Trophies.

The message was obvious. Kiffin has joined one of the most successful programs in college football history and intends to add to the trophy collection. What many fans were quick to point out, however, is that Kiffin did not produce any national championships or Heisman Trophy winners at Ole Miss.

Kiffin got to work immediately after he signed his contract with LSU over the weekend. He is now one of the highest-paid coaches in college football, so LSU officials obviously believe he is capable of adding to the school’s trophy room.

Critics of Kiffin would argue that if he were capable of winning a national championship, he would have done so in his six seasons at Ole Miss. Though, the Rebels have a chance to win a title this year, and Kiffin is responsible for building that team. LSU also has more money and better resources, which is why Kiffin chose to leave Oxford.

Kiffin received a ruthless send-off from Ole Miss fans on Sunday. It is going to be a while before anger toward him in Oxford dies down.

