Lane Kiffin’s son Knox receives scholarship offer from Power 4 school

Knox Kiffin, the son of LSU head coach Lane Kiffin, has received a scholarship offer from a Power 4 school.

Kiffin posted on social media that he has received an offer from the Washington Huskies.

Washington is the second Power 4 school to offer Kiffin a scholarship, as SMU has also done so. A few smaller schools have also made him offers.

Knox Kiffin does appear to be shaping up to be a legitimate recruit, even though he is in the class of 2028. He is not yet ranked, but the sophomore at Oxford High School in Oxford, Miss. threw for 11 touchdowns on the season. One can assume he will be looking for a new place to play next season after his father’s acrimonious departure from Ole Miss.

There is, of course, always a chance that Kiffin winds up playing for his father at LSU. He may have played a part in leaking the news that Lane was taking the job, though it is not clear if he actually wants to play for his dad or if he would prefer to strike out on his own.