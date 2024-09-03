Lane Kiffin trolls Brian Kelly over press conference outburst

Leave it to Lane Kiffin to fire a shot at Brian Kelly over how animated the LSU coach was following his team’s loss last week.

LSU suffered a disappointing 27-20 upset loss to USC in their season opener on Sunday night at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev. Following the game, Kelly was furious over the Tigers not finishing the job against their opponents. Kelly at one point slammed his fist on the table, which caused the water bottle in front of him to fly into the air. You can see the video here.

On Tuesday, Kiffin shared a screenshot of Kelly slamming his fist with the bottle of Dasani water in mid-air next to the LSU coach. Kiffin joked that Kelly just needed a Coke Zero and a smile.

Kiffin was also making reference to one of his own recent press conferences. While speaking with reporters last month, Kiffin randomly decided to go on a rant about how unhealthy Coca-Cola is. That probably did not sit well with the beverage company, which sponsors Kiffin’s press conferences.

In any event, Kiffin always feels the need to chime in on popular memes. Kelly just happened to make himself one with his angry outburst, so it is hardly a surprise that Kiffin got in on the fun.