Lee Corso went all out for his College GameDay pick

October 17, 2020
by Grey Papke

Lee Corso is known for his extravagant “College GameDay” picks, but he may have outdone himself on Saturday.

85-year-old Corso is broadcasting from his home instead of traveling to each week’s venue. That has presented some challenges, but ESPN has largely handled them, and the broadcasts have gone off without a hitch.

Plus, all that space in Corso’s backyard means he can do things like pick Alabama to beat Georgia from atop a giant elephant.

You can’t do that from the usual desk position. Corso is making the most of his setting.

Corso has been broadcasting from home since the start of the season. It looks pretty comfortable, too.

