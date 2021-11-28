Lincoln Riley officially shuts down LSU rumors

Just because his team lost to rival Oklahoma State in the Bedlam rivalry game does not mean Lincoln Riley is about to ditch his team.

Riley shut down rumors about him possibly taking the LSU job once and for all following his Oklahoma Sooners’ 37-33 loss to the Cowboys on Saturday night.

“I’m not going to be the next coach at LSU,” Riley said.

LSU is firing Ed Orgeron and seeking a replacement. One report said that the Tigers made a massive offer to Riley.

Riley is already at a school where he can recruit and win. Oklahoma pays him well and has a supportive fan base and administration. Plus they’re already heading to the SEC anyway. Leaving wouldn’t make a lot of sense, and it seems like he has decided that is the case.

Riley’s Sooners are now 10-2 and have lost twice since their 9-0 start. Oklahoma has gone 55-10 in five seasons under Riley, who took over for Bob Stoops after the 2016 season.

Photo: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports