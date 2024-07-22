LSU football player arrested for recording woman during sex

An LSU football player was arrested over the weekend on some troubling charges.

Javien Toviano, a sophomore cornerback, surrendered to authorities in Baton Rouge, La., on Sunday after an arrest warrant was issued for charges of video voyeurism. Toviano is accused of having sex with a woman and recording the encounter without the woman’s consent.

According to The Times-Picayune, the woman told police she found multiple videos of her and Toviano having sex on Toviano’s iPad. The videos were recorded through a clock with a built-in camera that was positioned near a bed.

The woman told detectives that Toviano had recorded previous sexual encounters and she told him she did not want to be recorded. In an interview with detectives, the 19-year-old Toviano admitted to using the hidden camera to record the two having sex.

LSU said in a statement on Sunday that Toviano “has been suspended from all team activities, in accordance with departmental policies.” The school is not planning to comment further until the legal process is complete.

Toviano appeared in every game as a freshman last season at LSU and made three starts. The Arlington, Texas, native had 33 tackles and a pass breakup. Toviano had 10 total tackles and a fumble recovery in LSU’s big 52-35 win over Florida in November.