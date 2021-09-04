Mack Brown roasted for clock management in North Carolina’s loss

The North Carolina Tar Heels were upset 17-10 at Virginia Tech in their season opener Friday, and many pointed the finger directly at Tar Heels coach Mack Brown.

The 14th-ranked Tar Heels appeared to be well-positioned to at least try to tie the game late in the 4th quarter. Down 17-10, North Carolina took over at its own 13, but had all three timeouts remaining. The drive moved methodically into Virginia Tech territory, though a good bit of time came off the clock as the Tar Heels ran the ball multiple times.

On 1st and 10 from the Virginia Tech 43, D.J. Jones ran the ball three yards down to the 40. The clock showed 1:11 at the end of the play, but Brown didn’t use timeout despite still having all three left. Half a minute ran off the clock before the next play, which saw North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell resort to a desperation throw under heavy pressure that was intercepted.

Brown was left with 37 seconds remaining and all three timeouts, but that was rendered a moot point when Virginia Tech’s Tre Turner ran for 12 yards and a first down on the next play. Still, Brown only then decided to use his timeouts despite the game being effectively over.

Brown’s clock management was roasted after the game, with many wondering why Brown was so reluctant to use his timeouts on offense only to burn them quickly in garbage time.

Just tuned into UNC-VT game in time to watch Mack Brown run the ball down 7 with a minute left at VT's 43 and not use any of the Tarheels' three timeouts. Panicked play and INT next down. Now a 5-minute review of the INT. Woof! — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) September 4, 2021

Mack Brown preserving those Roy Williams timeouts that never got used. A tradition unlike any other. — Keeping It Heel (@KeepingItHeel) September 4, 2021

Mack Brown saving the timeouts for these key moments. — Christian Pyles (@CPyles8) September 4, 2021

Good thing Mack Brown saved all his timeouts for now — David Wilson (@DBWilson2) September 4, 2021

Brown has helped revive North Carolina’s football team in recent years. He has also had a run of bizarre late-game decisions and clock management issues. That trend seems to be continuing, and it’s probably going to slow down some of the hype surrounding the Tar Heels this year.

