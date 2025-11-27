Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Marshall Faulk leaves Deion Sanders’ staff to take head coaching job

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Marshall Faulk looks on
Jan 31, 2015; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Indianaplis Colts former running back Marshall Faulk on the red carpet prior to the NFL Honors award ceremony at Symphony Hall. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Marshall Faulk is moving on from his first college coaching gig at Colorado.

The Hall of Fame running back has reportedly accepted an offer to be the next head coach at HBCU South University. According to NFL reporter Jordan Schultz, Faulk’s contract is for three years with an option on the final year.

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders hired Faulk earlier this year to serve as the Buffaloes’ running backs coach. The news of Faulk’s departure comes as no surprise, as he interviewed for the Southern job last week.

Southern’s hiring of Faulk has been years in the making. The 2000 NFL MVP received consideration during Southern’s head coaching search in 2021, a year after Sanders was hired at Jackson State.

Southern had a resurgent year in 2024 under previous head coach Terrence Graves. The Jaguars finished atop the SWAC West at 8-5 overall and a 7-1 conference record — the program’s highest win total since 2019.

The Jaguars’ success did not last as Graves was fired earlier this season following a 1-6 start. The team has fallen to 1-10 ahead of Southern’s season finale against Grambling.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App