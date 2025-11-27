Marshall Faulk leaves Deion Sanders’ staff to take head coaching job

Marshall Faulk is moving on from his first college coaching gig at Colorado.

The Hall of Fame running back has reportedly accepted an offer to be the next head coach at HBCU South University. According to NFL reporter Jordan Schultz, Faulk’s contract is for three years with an option on the final year.

Sources: Marshall Faulk has accepted the HC job at HBCU Southern University on a three-year deal with an option.



The Pro Football Hall of Famer worked on Deion Sanders’ staff this season as Colorado’s RBs coach. pic.twitter.com/uTf15sXmj9 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 26, 2025

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders hired Faulk earlier this year to serve as the Buffaloes’ running backs coach. The news of Faulk’s departure comes as no surprise, as he interviewed for the Southern job last week.

Southern’s hiring of Faulk has been years in the making. The 2000 NFL MVP received consideration during Southern’s head coaching search in 2021, a year after Sanders was hired at Jackson State.

Southern had a resurgent year in 2024 under previous head coach Terrence Graves. The Jaguars finished atop the SWAC West at 8-5 overall and a 7-1 conference record — the program’s highest win total since 2019.

The Jaguars’ success did not last as Graves was fired earlier this season following a 1-6 start. The team has fallen to 1-10 ahead of Southern’s season finale against Grambling.