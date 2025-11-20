Marshall Faulk interviews for college head coach job 

Marshall Faulk has been mentioned as a potential college head coach candidate for several years now, and the Hall of Fame running back recently interviewed with a school he has been linked to for quite some time.

Faulk, who is currently an assistant under Deion Sanders at Colorado, has interviewed for the Southern University head coach job, according to a report from Kevin Batiste of WAFB 9 in Baton Rouge, La.

Southern is 1-10 this season with only their regular-season finale remaining against Grambling. The school fired head coach Terrence Graves last month following a 1-6 start.

Faulk, who is from New Orleans, received consideration for the Southern job in 2021, but the school ended up hiring Jason Rollins. The Jaguars are now searching for their fourth different head coach since Faulk was first viewed as a candidate.

Faulk, 52, was a star running back at San Diego State before becoming one of the best running backs in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts and St. Louis Rams. Few running backs in NFL history offered a better combination of rushing and receiving skills than Faulk. He averaged 1,186 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns, and 74 receptions and 664 receiving yards per 17-game season for his career (seasons were only 16 games long when Faulk played).

In addition to being part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Faulk is part of the College Football Hall of Fame.

Faulk is in his first season as a coach, so his experience is limited.