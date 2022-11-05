 Skip to main content
Mel Tucker had police with him for his weekly radio show

November 4, 2022
by Larry Brown
Mel Tucker in a green shirt

Sep 3, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Mel Tucker walks on the field during warmups before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Life has changed for Mel Tucker over the last week — and not in a good way.

The Michigan State head coach had a security presence this week during his weekly radio show. Woodward Sports Network’s Owen Oszust shared the news over Twitter Thursday.

There apparently was some concern over Tucker’s safety given the events of last weekend.

Eight Michigan State players were suspended indefinitely this week for their roles in beating up two Michigan players in the tunnel after last week’s game between the schools. Ja’Den McBurrows was seen being beat up in one video. A second video showed Gemon Green being beat up by a Spartans player swinging a helmet.

Perhaps Michigan State was concerned about some retaliation and wanted Tucker to be protected.

The Spartans are 3-5 this season, which is Tucker’s third on the job. Last season, the team went 11-2.

