Mel Tucker had police with him for his weekly radio show

Life has changed for Mel Tucker over the last week — and not in a good way.

The Michigan State head coach had a security presence this week during his weekly radio show. Woodward Sports Network’s Owen Oszust shared the news over Twitter Thursday.

Due to the excessive backlash and death threats since the Tunnel Incident, Mel Tucker has shown up to his weekly Spartan Media Network Show with security for the first time ever. 🎥 via | @Owen_Oszust pic.twitter.com/M297sK3IsE — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) November 3, 2022

Due to an array of death threats, there is police protection present at the Mel Tucker Radio Show for the first time ever pic.twitter.com/GaYJJCxdt2 — MSU Chief of Propaganda (@OdellBretthamJr) November 3, 2022

There apparently was some concern over Tucker’s safety given the events of last weekend.

Eight Michigan State players were suspended indefinitely this week for their roles in beating up two Michigan players in the tunnel after last week’s game between the schools. Ja’Den McBurrows was seen being beat up in one video. A second video showed Gemon Green being beat up by a Spartans player swinging a helmet.

Perhaps Michigan State was concerned about some retaliation and wanted Tucker to be protected.

The Spartans are 3-5 this season, which is Tucker’s third on the job. Last season, the team went 11-2.