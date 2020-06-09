Michael Irvin II announces he is transferring to FAU

Michael Irvin II announced back in March that he has decided to transfer from Miami, and the tight end revealed on Monday that he is not traveling very far for his final year of eligibility.

Irvin II, the son of Hall of Famer and Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin, has enrolled at Florida Atlantic University. He called the chance to play for Willie Taggart and the Owls “an opportunity that I can’t pass up.”

Thank you pic.twitter.com/GZdmEzAZzp — MICHAEL IRVIN II (@M_Irvin17) June 8, 2020

Irvin II did not play a significant role in Miami’s offense, catching just two passes for 33 yards last season. The former three-star recruit sat out the majority of 2018 with a knee injury.

FAU has an opening at tight end heading into 2020 after Harrison Bryant, who won the John Mackey Award as the nation’s top tight end last season, left for the NFL. Bryant caught 65 passes for 1,004 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019. He was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the fourth round.

H/T CBS Sports