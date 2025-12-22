Michigan had previous concerns about Sherrone Moore’s social media activity

The allegations that led to Sherrone Moore’s dismissal as Michigan’s head coach may not have come as a complete surprise to the university.

New allegations published by Bruce Feldman, Austin Meek, and Katie Strang of The Athletic indicated that Michigan officials had concerns about Moore’s social media activity dating back to fall 2024. One Michigan official indicated that Moore was not engaged in any criminal activity and described it as “propriety, ‘Are you an idiot?’ kind of stuff.”

Moore is alleged to have frequently chatted up women on social media unsolicited. Four women provided evidence of those interactions to The Athletic, frequently reaching out via direct message or liking their posts, and he asked at least one of them to fly out to visit him. Several of the women worked in sports media.

One woman questioned how focused Moore was on his job after he messaged her multiple times on a Nov. 1 game day, including once roughly 20 minutes after he finished his postgame news conference.

Earlier allegations suggested Moore made unwanted advances toward other women, and at least two lodged complaints with the university over his behavior.

There were other reported instances of erratic behavior by Moore during his tenure. The Athletic’s story details instances of him breaking down sobbing during staff meetings, and he was even seen eavesdropping on closed-door meetings at the team’s football facility.

Moore was fired on Dec. 10 after Michigan obtained evidence that he had been conducting an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. He was arrested that day after breaking into the staff member’s apartment and threatening to harm himself in front of her.