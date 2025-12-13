Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Report: Sherrone Moore made advances to other women

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Sherrone Moore at a press conference
Jul 25, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

In a bombshell Wall Street Journal investigation, former Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore faces fresh allegations of misconduct beyond his suspected high-profile affair with staffer Paige Shiver.

The report reveals that at least two women lodged complaints with the university, accusing Moore of making unwanted online advances toward them during his tenure. These incidents, detailed in the probe that ultimately led to his firing for cause last week, paint a disturbing pattern of inappropriate behavior.

One complainant described Moore’s messages as persistent and unwelcome, escalating to discomforting propositions despite her clear disinterest. The second echoed similar experiences, noting his attempts to leverage his position for personal gain.

University officials, upon reviewing digital evidence, confirmed that the advances violated conduct policies, which contributed to the internal investigation’s findings.

This revelation compounds Moore’s woes. Hours after his dismissal — stemming from an “inappropriate relationship” with Shiver, whom he allegedly stalked for months and threatened with suicide post-breakup — Moore was detained by police in an assault probe.

Reports also surfaced of Moore wielding a knife during a confrontation at Shiver’s home, vowing self-harm to coerce reconciliation.

Michigan’s swift action underscores a zero-tolerance stance, but questions linger about oversight. As the fallout engulfs the program, the voices of victims demand accountability.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App