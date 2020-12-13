Mike Leach had clever response for reporter

Leach’s Mississippi State Bulldogs lost 24-10 to Auburn to drop to 2-7. The 10 points marked the team’s fewest since the shutout loss to Alabama five games ago.

Mississippi State reporter Tyler Horka asked Leach whether the offense took a step back. After saying he didn’t believe so, Leach turned the tables on Horka. Leach humorously asked to see Horka’s articles to make sure the writer wasn’t regressing either.

I questioned Mike Leach if he feels like his offense took a step back tonight. He didn't seem to think so since MSU was within a score for most of the game. Then he told me I need to send him my articles so he can "coach me up" on them and make sure I'm not regressing myself. — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) December 13, 2020

That’s a good response from Leach.

His team beat LSU in the opener and then didn’t win again until beating winless Vanderbilt. It’s been a rough season, but Leach knows it takes time for new players to pick up his system.