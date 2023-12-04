Mike Norvell goes off on CFP committee for leaving out Florida State

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell was beside himself over his team getting snubbed from the College Football Playoff.

Florida State was conspicuously absent when the CFP selection committee released its list of four teams competing for the national title.

The clip of the Seminoles’ devastated reaction upon hearing the news has since gone viral (video here).

After comforting his players, Norvell released a statement lambasting the CFP committee for their decision.

“I am disgusted and infuriated with the committee’s decision today to have what was earned on the field taken away because a small group of people decided they knew better than the results of the games,” said Norvell. “What is the point of playing games? Do you tell players it is OK to quit if someone goes down?”

Absolute fire from Mike Norvell. He is 100 percent right pic.twitter.com/soMDH0g5dV — Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) December 3, 2023

One huge consideration that likely swayed the committee was the season-ending injury to Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis. The team won both of their final games without Travis each by two scores.

Travis had an utterly heartbreaking reaction to the news that Florida State was left out of the CFP.

Florida State, which finished the season at 13-0, became the first undefeated Power Five conference champion to be left out of the College Football Playoff.